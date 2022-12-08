SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at a Miami-Dade charter school.

On Thursday morning, law enforcement officers blocked off roads in front of Somerset Academy Charter South Miami located at 5876 SW 68th Street.

According to police, there were reports of a bomb inside of the school.

The Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department were on the scene.

Officers awaited bomb squads while the school was on lockdown.

7SkyForce captured students evacuating the school.

Police have since given the all-clear.

