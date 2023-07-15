SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities found a 3-year-old boy in a canal overnight near a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after he was reported missing.

The toddler was rushed to Baptist Hospital in Homestead where he was then pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the home in the area of Southwest 212th Street and the 11000 block after receiving reports of the missing child, where they later located him unresponsive in the canal across and began performing CPR.

An investigation was launched into how the boy ended up in the canal.

