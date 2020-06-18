Police find no evidence of shooting near Miami’s Opera Tower condo

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police returned to the Opera Tower condo building in Miami to continue their investigation into reports of a shooting and have determined it to be unfounded.

The City of Miami used a gunshot detection system, called Shot Spotter, and detected several shots coming from the condo building located in the area Bayshore Drive and 17th Terrace, Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a fire rescue truck was parked in the middle of the street.

No victims were transported to the hospital and a shooter was never located.

Miami Police closed down the area out of an abundance of caution, but it has since been reopened.

They have confirmed the call was unfounded.