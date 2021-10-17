DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a man who went missing in Doral while visiting from New Jersey.

According to Doral Police, 37-year-old Thomas Graham II had been last seen in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 84th Avenue, Oct. 8.

Investigators said he had flown down to South Florida three days earlier for a job.

Graham stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 280 pounds, has brown eyes, and has brown and blond hair.

Sunday afternoon, Doral Police confirmed they had found Thomas but provided no further details.

