HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have found a missing 74-year-old man.

Pedro Enrique Cardenas had been last seen Friday at around 6:30 p.m. leaving his home at 4019 West 9th Lane in an unknown direction.

He was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, dark gray pants, black shoes and a black F16 baseball cap.

Cardenas was found in good health, Tuesday, according to Hialeah Police.

