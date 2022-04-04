MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a man hours after he was reported missing from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 42-year-old Timothy Dunn had been last seen on Sunday in an unspecified part of Overtown.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 175 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Dunn had been last seen wearing a red, black and white flannel shirt, khaki shorts and sandals.

Just before 10 p.m., police confirmed they found Dunn “in good health and he has been reunited with his family.”

