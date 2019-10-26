Police find getaway car linked to robbery of FIU student amid search for 2

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have recovered a car in Aventura that, they said, was used by two armed subjects after they robbed a Florida International University student inside a parking garage at the West Miami-Dade campus, an incident that was caught on surveillance video.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at Town Center Aventura along Biscayne Boulevard, near 187th Street, Friday night.

At the center of the investigation is a dark colored Honda sedan parked at the shopping plaza. Police confirmed the vehicle is connected to Friday morning’s robbery.

About 30 miles away, at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus, students reacted to surveillance video of the incident.

“Oh, my gosh,” said a student.

“Just terrifying, honestly,” said another student.

Officials said the incident took place inside Parking Garage 6 at the Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

According to investigators, the victim returned to campus after withdrawing money from an ATM at the Wells Fargo near West Flagler Street and Southwest 107th Avenue in Sweetwater.

“He took some money from a cash machine. He was followed back on to campus,” said FIU Police Capt. Delrish Moss.

As the student headed to Parking Garage 6, police said, he was followed by the subjects.

Surveillance video captured the Honda boxing in the victim’s white Volkswagen Jetta moments after he pulled into a parking spot. A man seen wearing a black hoodie with white stripes was then seen getting out from the driver’s side of the Honda.

He is later seen returning to the Honda and appearing to put something in the back seat before going back to the victim’s sedan. It was then that, police said, the student was robbed.

“They actually physically assaulted him and robbed him,” said Moss.

But the student refused to just sit by as the robbers got away with his cash.

The surveillance video captured the victim holding on to the hood of the getaway car as the subjects took off. The footage shows the Honda stopping, as one of the perpetrators is seen getting out from the passenger’s side door and yanking the student off the hood after a brief struggle.

The footage shows the Honda heading toward the exit as the victim leaps back onto the vehicle and holds on to the passenger side door. As the vehicle takes a sharp left turn around a corner, the student is seen flying off the vehicle.

“I’ve never seen something like that,” said a student who saw the surveillance video.

Police said the student was not seriously hurt.

“[The student] suffered some minor scrapes and bruises, no real serious injuries, and then they fled in a dark Honda,” said Moss.

FIU Police sent an alert urging the community to avoid the parking garage.

A perimeter was set up, but police said the subjects were able to flee.

Investigators said the subject seen wearing a hoodie is tall and has short dreadlocks.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

