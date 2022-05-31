MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a missing endangered 4-year-old child and a 27-year-old woman from Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Isiah Williams and his mother Tramika Williams have been located and are in good health.

According to City of Miami Police, Isiah was last seen just after 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Isiah stands about 3 feet, weighs about 28 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He was also last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black and red Jordans.

Police said he might be accompanied by his mother, Tramika Williams, who was last seen wearing a lime green and black romper.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.