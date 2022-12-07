MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin.

Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.

According to detectives, they located an unidentified male victim.

They found the body inside a green garbage bin.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, multiple police officer and a medical examiner were at the home where the body was found.

A death investigation is now underway.

“This used to be a good community, and all the people here knows everybody,” said Carlis Jackson who lives nearby. “Everyone knows everybody in here. We all get along, we have no problems.”

The identity and cause of death for that victim are not known.

