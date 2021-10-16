SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located the body of a man who, they said, fell off the 163rd Street Bridge in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the discovery, just before noon on Saturday.

Accordiing to investigators, the man was behind the wheel of a black Ferrari broke down along the westbound lanes of the bridge, near Collins Avenue, Friday night.

Police said the driver got out and was checking the engine when another car collided with the sports car, sending the man over the edge.

7News cameras captured the Ferrari, a white Audi and a Chevy at the scene.

Sunny Isles Beach Police units responded to the bridge just before 11 p.m. and shut down the westbound lanes.

Miami-Dade Police took over the investigation and used a helicopter and boats in their search efforts.

With the help of Miami-Dade Police Aviation and Marine Patrol Units, the motorist was located.

As of Saturday afternoon, police have not identified the man pending notification of next of kin.

