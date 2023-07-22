SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an emotional reunion for several South Florida bird owners after police made a big bust in Doral and found their beloved pets.

Miami-Dade Police on Friday confirmed they have located at least 14 birds that were stolen from the Southwest Miami-Dade area.

One of the birds belongs to a family of four. Family member Natascha Cortes broke down in tears upon seeing her white bird in a cage.

Eduardo Munoz, one of the white bird’s owners, was at a loss for words.

“I can’t express how I feel. It’s a relief,” he said.

Cortes said their other bird of more than 20 years is still missing.

“Even though we don’t have the other one, our 22-year-old, we’re still having the hope that he’s coming back,” she said.

Alexander Montano’s two birds were among those that were found.

Montano said he couldn’t believe it.

“They’re part of the family. We respect them, we treat them like family,” he said. “I saw those birds hatching out from the egg.”

Police said they recovered the birds Friday night from a business in Doral and arrested a man in his mid-40s.

Investigators said the suspect faces multiple burglary and grand theft charges.

7News had recently reported on several thefts to which, police say, the man may be linked.

One incident caught on surveillance video showed a man after he stuffed parrots into a bag at a nursery and took off running.

So far, police said, some of the birds remain missing, and they’re still searching for the owners of some of the birds that have been recovered.

Meanwhile, the owners who spoke with 7News are just grateful they’re once again reunited with their feathery family members.

“I cannot believe what I’m experiencing right now,” said Cortes. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to sleep tonight or not.”

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

