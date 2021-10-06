NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief who was driven to steal took an Amazon delivery vehicle for a joyride with several packages inside.

The Amazon delivery driver spoke to 7News about how he got ripped off on the job.

“I was just doing my job, delivering packages,” said Jairo Riveron.

But it was a bad day at work for Riveron.

The Amazon driver not only had his packages and other items ripped off, but crooks drove off in his work vehicle.

“We usually turn off the van, but for whatever reason I didn’t,” Riveron said. “I went to drop a package at a house, I turned around and some young fella jumped in and took off.”

On one of the last stops of his shift, in Northwest Miami-Dade, he took his eyes off his running van while making a delivery, and just like that he was a prime target.

“Speechless. I was not expecting it at all, and I was anxious at the moment, and I called the cops as fast as possible.”

Miami-Dade Police tracked the hot Amazon van to a neighborhood at Northwest 105th Street and Northwest 30th Avenue.

The problem was, the bad guys had bolted with a lot of loot.

“Empty. All my belongings, gone, and the rest of the packages that were there, gone,” Riveron said.

About 10 packages, he said, not to mention his iPhone, wallet, lunchbox and keys.

The police didn’t catch the crooks, but Riveron said it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

“They were sending out a bunch of troopers and they had a helicopter. You know, they were working quick and fast,” he said.

Really fast, just like his company.

Except on Tuesday night, this Amazon route was stopped, its scheduled deliveries doubtful to get made, and a driver made into a victim yet still packing perspective.

“Thank God I’m fine, and I wasn’t hurt. That’s the important thing,” Riveron said.

Police used the Find My iPhone app on Riveron’s phone to try to track down the person or persons who stole the Amazon van. They left the van and ran off to the streets.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed to 7News that the subjects pilfered all the parcels from the van.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.