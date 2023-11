DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police found a 2-year-old who was reported missing from Doral.

The child was last seen around 4:15 p.m., Wednesday at 8264 NW 48th Terrace in Doral.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police canvassed the area.

Miami-Dade Police’s aviation unit assisted Doral Police in the search.

