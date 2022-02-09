MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Miami Lakes are investigating a domestic shooting outside an apartment complex that left a man and his two children dead.

7News cameras captured police officers at the complex, located along the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Drive in Miami Lakes, near a Publix supermarket, just after 10:30 p.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene about an hour earlier.

Investigators said the man shot and killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before he turned the gun on himself.

Police said the man’s wife was there at the time of the incident but was not harmed.

7News has learned the bodies of the man and his children are outside the unit on the street.

A Publix shopper said he walked out of the grocery store to find several police cars near the parking lot. He said he started asking around and was told some children had been killed, apparently by their father.

The witness said he saw a woman believed to be the children’s mother being walked away from the scene.

The witness said he approached another man who said he’s the uncle of the children’s mother.

