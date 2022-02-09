MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Miami Lakes are investigating a domestic shooting outside a residential community that left a man and his two children dead.

7News cameras captured police officers at the residential community, located along the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Drive in Miami Lakes, near a Publix supermarket, just before 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene by the lake just behind the community.

Investigators said the man shot and killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son before he turned the gun on himself.

Authorities said the children’s mother and father were divorced.

The father is said to have picked up the kids earlier in the day and when their mother didn’t hear from the children later, she managed to track them down and made the heartbreaking discovery after finding them by the lake.

She was not injured.

Nearby resident Magda Pena and her son were seen on Ring video running out of their home to help after hearing the mother’s screams and cries for help.

“I just opened the door and I ran,” said Pena. “My son ran behind me. He didn’t even have shoes. I ran across the grass and when I got there I saw the lady like on top of the little boy. I couldn’t see the dad or the daughter because of the darkness at first.”

She tried to perform CPR on the 9-year-old, but it was too late.

Pena said she then saw the gun next to the father’s body.

“I was in shock for a good hour,” she said. “I think I cried for like an hour and I was just shaking and I came inside the house. I think I was up ’till like 3 o’clock in the morning because I was there looking at everything and wondering how this happened because this has never happened here.”

A picture sent in by a 7News viewer captured police cruisers parked near the lake. Investigators were seen looking underneath a tarp near the water.

A Publix shopper said he walked out of the grocery store to find several police cars near the parking lot. He said he started asking around and was told some children had been killed, apparently by their father.

The witness said he saw a woman believed to be the children’s mother being walked away from the scene and comforted.

The witness said he approached another man who said he’s the uncle of the children’s mother.

It remains unknown whether there have been domestic calls involving this family prior to the shooting.

