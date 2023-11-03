SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after, they said, he is accused in the fatal shooting of his adult son, triggering an ongoing investigation.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 8400 SW 107th St., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where one person was seen in the back of a police cruiser.

It remains unclear whether the person who was detained was the man who pulled the trigger.

Investigators said the victim was in his 20s.

The area remains taped off as police continue to investigate the shooting.

