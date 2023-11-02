NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have established a perimeter in Northwest Miami-Dade in response to a reported stolen motorcycle.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 170th Street and 97th Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the motorcycle has been recovered, but the subject who stole it remains at large.

7Skyforce hovered over the active scene around 5 p.m., where a large police presence was visible, as well as the motorcycle.

