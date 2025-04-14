MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was shot inside her home Monday morning in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Miami Gardens Police said officers responded to the 4400 block of Northwest 203rd Terrace just before 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim was allegedly shot by her son-in-law, who fled the scene in a blue Ford F-150, heading southbound.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect is the elderly female’s son in law,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado.

Credit: Miami Gardens Police

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Neighbors told 7News the man and his wife had been separated for months.

“Very nice guy. He’s always with the kids. He comes to see the cats and the dogs,” said area resident Mayra.

“I always see him cause I come a lot to my mothers house. He seemed like a normal man,” said area resident Frank.

