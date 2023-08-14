MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Department has announced that a woman reported missing in the Coral Way area has been found safe.

On Monday morning, authorities tweeted that 83-year-old Joanna Jayne Parker has gone missing. On Monday afternoon, police said she was located and in good health.

UPDATE : Ms. Joanna Jayne Parker has been recovered in good health. A special thanks to those who retweeted the flyer. KD. https://t.co/rVW8SyBFpH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 14, 2023

Officials said she is described as 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.