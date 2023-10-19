MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing over $200 worth of meat from Milam’s Market in Miami Springs.

According to police, on Wednesday morning, Amalia Gomez-Alvarez and Miguel Montejo-Vega entered Milam’s Market, located at 80 Curtiss Pkwy in Miami Springs, and walked out with over $200 worth of items from the meat department.

The Detective Bureau and Crime Suppression Team located and arrested both suspects at a residence in Hialeah. During the arrest, authorities said they recovered a motorcycle reported stolen in Miami-Dade.

Amalia Gomez-Alvarez and Miguel Montejo-Vega face charges including retail theft with multiple convictions, auto theft and resisting arrest without violence.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.