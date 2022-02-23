HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver involved in a heated argument over a parking spot in a Hialeah neighborhood intentionally ran over a woman, police said.

According to Hialeah Police, 57-year-old Olga Fernandez, a mother of two, was fatally struck just feet from her home at 400 West 1st Ave., just after 3:30 a.m., Feb. 13.

Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said the moment of impact was captured on surveillance video.

“You can see in the video, the taillights of the vehicle start, they turn on, and the vehicle goes straight at Ms. Fernandez, striking her and dragging her for several feet,” he said.

Investigators said it all started with an argument over a parking space.

“The daughter of the victim came home that night and found a vehicle parked in her parking spot,” said Rodriguez. “She went upstairs, she told her mother. Ms. Fernandez went outside and somehow confronted the person inside that vehicle.”

Police said the mystery driver then used the car as a deadly weapon on Fernandez.

Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded and attempted to resuscitate the victim.

“She unfortunately died,” said Rodriguez. “We have no information on the driver whatsoever.”

However, the surveillance footage captured the motorist’s car. Police said it’s a dark colored, 2014 to 2016 Toyota Corolla, L or LE model, with possible front-end damage.

“We’re looking for the subject vehicle, we’re looking for the person driving the car. We need the public’s help now,” said Rodriguez. “We need to help find closure for the Fernandez family.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

