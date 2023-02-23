MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, intentionally struck and killed a 71-year-old woman in Miami before fleeing the scene.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Terrace, just before 6 a.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, the victim was walking on a sidewalk when the motorist struck her on purpose, then drove away.

Just before 12:30 p.m., detectives confirmed that the crash was a homicide.

Area residents were shocked to learn about the hit-and-run.

“It’s horrible that something like that could happen,” said a woman who lives in the area. “I’m very surprised, and I’m very scared that this happens.”

Detectives are now searching for the driver, as they review surveillance videos in the surrounding areas.

“I think that these people have no values anymore,” said the woman who lives in the area. “Of course, I suppose that there’s going to be some cameras that are going to catch the person. It would have been much better that they would have [stayed] instead of running away, because I’m almost sure that they’re going to get caught, and that’s what they deserve, to have the worst penalty because of that.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

