HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have provided new details about a crash in Hialeah that, they said, left two women dead and sent another to the hospital.

Hialeah Police said one of the drivers involved in Tuesday night’s crash was just 14 years old.

Detectives said the teen took his father’s car out for a joyride with two 15-year-old friends.

Officers said the underage motorist had the right of way when he T-boned a car near Southeast Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue.

Paramedics pronounced two of the victims in the other vehicle involved dead at the scene and airlifted the third victim to the hospital.

As of Wednesday night, it remains unclear whether or not any charges will be filed.

