SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a gunman who, they said, shot at a car with an infant and a child inside at an intersection in Southwest Miami-Dade, killing the driver.

7SkyForce HD hovered above police units blocking the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue, north of Zoo Miami, just after 6 p.m., Friday.

A vehicle was seen partially covered with a yellow tarp and with bullet holes in the driver’s side door.

Investigators said the victim was driving when someone pulled up next to the vehicle on the driver’s side and discharged a firearm, striking the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and pronounced the driver dead.

Inside the victim’s car, police said, was a 1-year-old in a car seat, a 5-year-old and another adult. None of the other occupants were injured.

Police are searching for a gray four-door Lexus that fled the scene.

Officers shut down Southwest 152nd Street, from 122nd to 133rd avenues, while they investigate. Traffic was seen backed up near the scene of the shooting.

Just after 8 p.m., Miami-Dade County officials confirmed the COVID-19 testing site at Zoo Miami has been closed due to police activity in the area. It is scheduled to reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., police have not identified the victim.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

