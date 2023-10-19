FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A chaotic chain of events in Florida City left a teenage driver dead after, police said, he slammed into a home while fleeing from officers.

Miami-Dade Police units arrived at the scene of the rollover crash in the River Oaks townhome community, near Southwest 336th Street and 180th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators an officer with MDPD Robbery Intervention Detail was at a gas station, located about 10 blocks away from the crash scene, and attempted to speak with the driver for an unknown reason.

Police said the driver slammed the door of his car on the officer’s hand and fled, in the process striking a car in the parking lot. The woman behind the wheel is OK.

Investigators said another RID officer tried to stop the driver, who was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Moments later, the motorist made a U-turn, lost control of the vehicle and ran up in the grass outside of a home, flipping over several times before slamming into the wall of the home.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 17 years old.

“What’s most important is that you have a 17-year-old that lost their life. You have a 17-year-old that, because of the fact that, for whatever reason why he was fleeing, he put himself and other people in danger,” said MDPD Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “These are the things that people have to take into consideration, that your actions may have serious consequences, and in this case, the consequence was his own life.”

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as an officer stood guard near a handgun that was located about half a block away from the home.

Police said the firearm had a high-capacity magazine, and it discharged when it flew out of the car.

Back at the scene, a large hole in the side of the home was also visible.

Police said it remains unknown whether the driver tossed the weapon or if it fell from the car after he lost control.

Detectives later said the car involved in the crash was a rental, and the handgun was stolen out of Northeast Miami-Dade.

Investigators said the officer whose hand was hurt is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.