DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Police have confirmed that a teacher who was arrested after she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student is pregnant.

7News cameras captured 41-year-old Heiry Calvi, her face covered with a large black and white umbrella, as she bonded out of jail, Saturday.

She declined to comment on the allegations.

Students at John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral, where the suspect taught, were reeling on Friday reeling from the news of her arrest.

“Honestly, it was hard to believe such a thing, because she was very nice,” said a student.

“I loved her. She was a really good teacher. She knew how to explain things really well. It’s just – I can’t believe that,” said student Luigi Lopresti.

​Miami-Dade Schools Police said they were first tipped off back in March, when students came to them saying a 15-year-old student was showing off videos of himself and Calvi having sex.

It was at that point when Doral Police became involved and got permission to search the 15-year-old’s cellphone.

Detectives said they found photos of the teen naked with Calvi, along with texts between the two, expressing their love for each other.

“There were photographs that were certainly inappropriate, that indicate that there was in fact an inappropriate relationship,” said Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes.

Police said the two first became close when Calvi began tutoring him at his house, late last year.

Parents who learned of the disturbing details on Friday were shocked as well.

“Well, It’s mindblowing, because you’re expecting the school to let you know that something like that is going on,” said parent Julio Alfonso.

“You’re not expecting that kind of treatment to your child,” said another parent.

Calvi is one of several South Florida teachers accused of sex acts with students.

Hialeah Middle School teacher Brittany Lopez Murray was arrested earlier this week for allegedly having sexual relations with a 14-year-old boy.

Renaissance Middle Charter School teacher Daniel Fernandez was charged with kissing and touching a 14-year-old student.

As for students at John I. Smith K-8 Center, they said they still can’t believe it.

“One hundred percent she should be punished, but it’s just disappointing that she did that, you know?” said Lopresti.

While Calvi was taken into custody on Friday, she has not set foot on campus since March. Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said she was removed immediately after the school in Doral learned about the allegations.

