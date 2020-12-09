Police discover stashes of marijuana after recovering 2 stolen horses at SW Miami-Dade property

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have discovered tubs of marijuana sitting on a property in Southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday after finding two horses that were stolen from a local ranch.

They were initially looking for one stolen horse, but once they found that horse along with a second one, they found the drugs that made the search worth more than they bargained for.

“This is absolutely crazy,” said neighbor Marcia, who did not provide her last name.

A world of trouble sat behind the wooden gate. Bloody chickens, stolen horses and thousands of pounds of marijuana.

“I could not believe this was happening,” Marcia said.

The discovery started when a horse was stolen from a ranch on the 21000 block of Southwest 207th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

Surveillance video captured the subject dragging the horse from behind their vehicle.

Once the community saw this, they jumped into action.

One homeowner didn’t want to share her identity but said the community pooled together all their home surveillance videos, tracked where the person was headed, and eventually got into their own cars and followed them.

“And we were taking turns, and it was on shifts pretty much,” she said.

They eventually traced the car back to the property near Southwest 203rd Court and 198th Street that police said the suspect was renting.

When detectives arrived, they found at least two horses, but that’s not all.

The property owners invited 7News to the property to take a look around. The trailer was found and inside were several bins full of marijuana.

Investigators weren’t originally able to check the trailer because they didn’t have a warrant.

Once 7News spotted the drug, police were called, and they were able to confiscate it.

However, the tubs of marijuana were nothing compared to the 5,000 pounds of marijuana they found the night before.

“Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh. I can’t believe that and so close to our homes,” a woman said.

Both horses were rescued, and already one of them is back home where he belongs.

Now, the search is on for a drug-stashing horse thief.

“I just hope that this comes to an end soon, that we can return to our peaceful lives and our horses can be safe,” a woman said.

Part of the reason why people in the farm community were nervous is that oftentimes, when horses are stolen, they end up getting killed, butchered and their meat is sold.

If you have information regarding the horse thief’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

