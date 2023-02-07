MIAMI (WSVN) - Suspected car burglars were caught in Miami, Tuesday morning.

Police said, around 1 a.m., two people tried breaking into a car along Northeast 71st Street and Fifth Avenue.

They ran off when police officers responded to the area which triggered a massive response and perimeter.

According to one neighbor, the suspects were on top of the roof of a home to escape the police.

“The ladder was back there in the back,” he said. “So evidently they put this ladder beside the roof and they went on top of the roof as they were hiding from the police. That’s my guess because the police said the SWAT team found them on top of my roof.”

Eventually, SWAT teams had to bring them down after they were found.

Both suspects were taken into custody after a search involving K-9 units and help from the Miami-Dade Police Aviation Team.

Officials said one suspect was apprehended and another possible suspect was detained.

One of the suspects was armed but police said they found the weapon behind a house in the area.

