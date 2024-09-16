SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect accused of making a bomb threat towards Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater was detained by police.

Sweetwater Police responded to the mall, located at 11401 NW 12th St at around 9:45 a.m., Monday.

According to police, a jogger overheard the suspect saying he was going to “blow this place up.” The jogger, police said then told security at the mall but the suspect left the scene.

The suspect then fled the area on a Metro Transit bus and was later detained at International Mall, according to officials.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the suspect was taken into custody by police.

He had no belongings on him and police found no credible threat.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.