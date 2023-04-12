SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department set up a perimeter in a Southwest Miami-Dade area after a man armed with a machete was spotted in a nearby supermarket. According to officials, the man was detained and his charges are now pending.

Around 6:30 a.m., authorities closed off the parking lot inside a plaza on Southwest 127th Avenue and 88th Street in an attempt to subdue the armed suspect, Wednesday.

A TikTok video showed the standoff between police officers and the armed man that would last less than an hour. Eventually, officers blocked off the entire parking lot and led the man away from the businesses in the plaza.

Witnesses said there was an incident on Tuesday morning involving the same man police apprehended in the standoff. Cellphone video showed the man waving around a machete at customers in front of a Ventanita.

Locals said the man has been problematic for some time now.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.