MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detained two men who might be connected to a shooting.

An officer in Fort Lauderdale spotted the subjects in a vehicle at Broward Boulevard on Interstate 95, Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was stopped by police in Miami Gardens at Second Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence surrounded the vehicle during a traffic stop.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody by Fort Lauderdale Police.

According to police, the vehicle, a silver Mercedes Benz, matched the description of a car potentially connected to a shooting that happened Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

During that shooting, a woman was caught in the crossfire off of Northwest 20th Street.

The victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Investigators said the woman was not the intended target.

One lane along Northeast Second Avenue has been closed as police continue their investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.