SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple law enforcement units were at the scene of a mobile home park in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, they were serving a warrant.

The operation unfolded Tuesday, in the area of Southwest 252nd Street and 129th Avenue, as officers were seen setting up a perimeter and entering the residence.

Authorities confirmed around 7:30 a.m. that the police presence was part of an operation to serve a warrant. During the course of action, two people were detained by officers. The reason behind the detentions was not immediately disclosed by police.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has yet to release further details about the incident or identities of those detained.

