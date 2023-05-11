NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department detained two people after they responded to a rollover crash in a local neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.

Live video footage captured the scene as one car landed top side up on a white fence of a home, Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the location of the incident where they had to extricate a driver and transport them to a hospital; their condition is unknown.

Officials said the three people in one of the vehicles involved attempted to flee the crash site but police have detained only two.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.