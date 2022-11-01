NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the streets in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered over some of the trouble, Tuesday morning.

First, a bus was stopped near Northwest 48th Street and 32nd Avenue, after police said an unruly passenger acted up on the bus.

Officers checked that person’s book bag for anything suspicious.

In a separate incident a few miles away, officers made an arrest at an Advanced Auto Parts, near 27th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

Both events are under investigation.

