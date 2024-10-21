MIAMI (WSVN) - Law enforcement agencies across Florida continue to search for a dangerous prisoner, days after he escaped in handcuffs from Jackson Memorial Hospital after being taken there by officials.

Thirty-six-year-old Theodric Collins was first stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents Saturday afternoon at PortMiami. A routine records check revealed that he had several felony warrants for his arrest, and took him into custody. Once there, investigators said, Collins started to complain about chest pains, so a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue official brought him to JMH for a medical evaluation.

After around 2:25 Saturday, Collins was medically cleared and set to be transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department Warrants Bureau, however Collins, while handcuffed, somehow escaped into a waiting silver Maserati with an Alabama license plate. A camera down the street from the hospital captured the license plate as GBT-862.

The car was last seen in Jupiter at almost 4 p.m. later that afternoon, according to a license plate reader.

Collins is five feet and nine inches tall.

Collins has an extensive criminal history. Records revealed he was arrested in Mississippi for felony shoplifting, reckless driving, fleeing from police and property theft. He was also arrested in Alabama in 2023 for leading police on a high-speed chase.

If spotted, witnesses should contact authorities immediately.

Miami-Dade Police alerted other law-enforcement agencies across the state to search for him.

However, they do not have details yet of Collins’ warrants and will not conduct an internal investigation into the case.

