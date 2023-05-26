MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department continues to search for a person who vandalized a business and they are asking for the public’s help.

On May 13, around 4 a.m., surveillance video captured a man wearing black clothing walking up to Ms. Cheezious, located at 7418 Biscayne Blvd., and spitting on the glass.

Moments later, he returned to throw a rock at the establishment which shattered a window. The man immediately ran away after the vandalization.

Police believe him to be a white man in his mid-50s with short black hair that stands at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

