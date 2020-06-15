Police continue search for man involved in stabbing at Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their ongoing search for a man who was involved in a stabbing at a gas station in Miami.

Surveillance video showed three men fighting near gas pumps at the station along Northwest 18th Avenue and West Flagler Street on April 28.

Police said the victim was punched and stabbed. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Since then, one of the attackers has been arrested, but the other remains at large.

If you recognize him or have any information about the stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

