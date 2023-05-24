NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people who, they said, fatally gunned down a woman in front of her six children near a Northeast Miami-Dade park..

Miami-Dade Police worked well into Tuesday night as they tried to piece together the crime. A search for the gunman or gunmen responsible is also underway.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Jeretha Lawson.

“I cannot even begin to imagine what those children felt having watched their mom get shot,” said MDPD Officer Angel Rodriguez. “I cannot even imagine what they are feeling right now, what they’re going through right now.”

The shooting happened near Oak Grove Park on Northeast 159th Street and Seventh Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the victim’s children were in the car with her when they came under fire.

“We will provide every assistance possible to those children, to this family,” said Rodriguez.

Detectives said it started as some sort of dispute between Lawson and another group before it quickly turned deadly.

“The dispute escalated when a firearm was produced, shots were fired, striking the adult female victim,” Rodriguez said.

That mother was struck by gunfire as she tried to drive off.

“As the female fled the area, she struck two vehicles that were parked and unattended,” said Rodriguez. “[Miami-Dade Fire Rescue] responded to the scene and determined the adult female was deceased.”

Flor Bernabes said she heard the crash and when she ran out she saw Lawson bleeding from the head tremendously. That was when she heard the kids screaming for their mother.

When police finally arrived she said they had to pull the kids away.

“And they were crying like crazy and had some blood on them,” said Eustace Norris. “It was surreal to see these kids carrying on the way they do. I have kids myself and it hurts a lot.”

Norris not only witnessed the crash, but his car was one of the vehicles the mother crashed into after being shot.

“My car is minor compared to what happened to these people,” he said, “But these people I have compassion — I couldn’t sleep last night.”

The six children, ranging from ages 7 to 17, were uninjured, but surely left emotionally scarred.

A man, who identified himself as the woman’s husband, later arrived and was escorted by police.

Now, police are seeking the public’s help as they try to catch a killer.

“We don’t know how many subjects were involved, we don’t know if they fled on foot or in a vehicle,” Rodriguez said.

Area residents said they hope police are able to catch those responsible for the shooting.

“I really hope they find him, or whoever it was,” said area resident Colleen McCarthy. “I just can’t imagine somebody doing that in front of their children. I can’t imagine that.”

The shooting remains under investigation

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

