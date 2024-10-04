MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are still searching for 36-year-old Sean Michael Hinz, who was last seen nearly a year ago in downtown Miami.

Miami Police said that detectives have gathered surveillance video showing Hinz walking northbound on the eastside sidewalk of Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard at 4:28 a.m. on Oct. 8, heading toward Maurice Ferre Park and the Frost Museum area.

Hinz is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark green University of Miami shirt and black basketball shorts.

Currently, the case remains open, and authorities urge anyone with information about Hinz’s whereabouts, particularly those who may have been in the area that night, to contact the Miami Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 305-603-6300 or via email.

