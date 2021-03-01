Police continue manhunt for inmate who escaped Jackson Memorial Hospital

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after an inmate escaped his hospital room at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami Police continue their search for the individual.

Dozens of officers began their search Monday evening scouring nearby neighborhoods in Northwest Miami-Dade for 25-year-old Leskeil Shaquille Richards.

Richards was taken to the hospital Sunday after a rough arrest by Miami Police. They said he managed to break free from his hospital room restraints and run away just before 6 p.m., Monday.

“We don’t know if he only had one hand restrained, so that’s under investigation,” said Miami Police officer Kenia Fallat.

Miami Police said Richards was arrested for a probation violation, including removing an ankle monitor placed on him for past crimes, but it’s the tough takedown that sent him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Bystanders shot cellphone video showing Richards kneeling in the street, arms behind his back, head restrained as at least two officers appeared to beat him.

The tough takedown happened in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 62nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, at around 4:45 p.m., Sunday.

Police said the bodycam footage tells a different story, but the incident is already raising backlash.

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson released a statement saying in part, “We will not allow our beautiful city to return to the day when black men were viewed as caricatures, beaten, and murdered by the police! A thorough investigation is required, and swift firings and punishments must follow.”

Investigators said Richards is dangerous and despite the tough takedown, he needs to be turned into police immediately.

“He is considered dangerous. You should not approach him. You should instead immediately pick up that phone and call 911,” Fallat said.

Richards lives in Broward County and has a tattoo of a crown on his neck.

If you see Richards, you are urged to call 911.

