Police confirm reports of shooting near Opera Tower condo building in Miami were unfounded

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police returned to the Opera Tower condo building in Miami to investigate reports of a shooting that was later determined to be unfounded.

The City of Miami used a gunshot detection system, called Shot Spotter, and detected several shots coming from the condo building located in the area Bayshore Drive and 17th Terrace, Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a fire rescue truck is parked in the middle of the street.

No victims have been transported to the hospital and the shooter has not been located.

Miami Police closed down the area out of an abundance of caution, but it has since been reopened.

They have confirmed the call was unfounded.

We have concluded the investigation and we have reopened N. Bayshore Dr. https://t.co/msPsRJ6fQ8 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 18, 2020

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.