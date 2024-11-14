Police have confirmed that the human body part found on a Key Biscayne beach was a head that belonged to a man.

The remains, reportedly found near 251 Crandon Blvd. on Tuesday morning, have sparked lingering questions.

“I’ve never seen a situation like this in Key Biscayne before,” said are resident James Harrington. “Very sad day for the family involved, yeah, and for the whole community.”

The disturbing discovery disrupted Harrington’s morning walk.

“Well, unfortunately, it seemed like there was a body in a black bag,” he said.

The head belonged to an adult male, Miami-Dade Police investigators said.

MDPD officers spent hours on all-terrain vehicles and a police boat, along with Key Biscayne Police.

“There’s about six or seven police officers there, who were very keen that nobody came near the scene,” said Harrington.

That investigation has now turned up a couple of clues, but no real answers yet.

“It’s a very sad situation,” said Harrington.