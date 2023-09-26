NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Police have confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy following an accidental shooting, Monday evening.

Initially, relatives stated that the boy’s death took place after an incident at the home in the area of 14050 NW 5th Place. Officials said they received a call about a single shot that was fired at the house and that a child was injured. The young boy was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

During their preliminary investigation, police said the situation was an isolated incident and they have no one in custody or a person of interest they are looking for.

“This is a very fresh scene, so very preliminary, as we get additional information then those decisions can be made at that time,” said North Miami Police Chief Cherise Gause. “Obviously, this is a tragic incident anytime a juvenile is involved. So yes, we do want gun owners to practice gun safety at all times, especially when it’s involving children. So as we get information, I’m more than happy to update you.”

On Tuesday, the police chief said the gun belonged to boy’s the father but would not say whether it was safely locked away.

“They’re going to be looking at the entire circumstances: how it occurred, where the gun was at the time of the incident,” stated Police Chief Gause. “They will be taking a holistic look at the investigation. This is a tragic incident that we don’t want to see an in our community go through. This is an incident that can certainly be avoided if you practice safe storage of firearms, especially when children are involved.”

Many family members were outside of the boy’s home as they mourned the loss of a loved one.

Police said they are in contact with the state attorney’s office concerning this incident.

