MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood after a crime was committed in the area.

On Thursday morning, police were in the vicinity of Northwest 68th Street and Second Avenue, just across St. Matthews Church in Miami. Authorities have blocked off the surround streets as they conduct their investigation.

Evidence markers were visible and video footage captured detectives collecting various items, including clothes and sneakers, in front of an apartment complex.

Details regarding the nature of the investigation are still limited and authorities are continuing to work on the scene. Further information is expected as the investigation progresses.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.