Police conduct death investigation near possible construction site in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are on the scene of a death investigation near what police are calling a possible construction site in the area of Southwest 268th Street and Southwest 142nd Avenue.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a body was covered by a tarp and a detective was present along with a CSI van before 3 p.m., Friday.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

It is also unknown if there was any foul play, murder, suicide or overdose involved.

If you have any information regarding the death, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

