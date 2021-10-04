BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Three floors of a high-rise in Bal Harbour were evacuated after police reportedly discovered the components of what described as a “clandestine lab” inside of a unit.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as first responders entered the Majestic Towers, located at 9601 Collins Ave., just after 4 p.m., Monday.

Several Bal Harbour Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were also seen pulling up to the condominium, which is located one block south of Bal Harbour Shops.

MDFR officials said they responded to a hazmat situation, possibly in reference to a chemical assignment, and some floors are being evacuated as a safety precaution.

According to Bal Harbour residents and Majestic Towers officials, someone had been recently evicted from a 15th floor unit, and when someone went inside it, they found what they described as concerning items.

Initial reports suggested the components found inside the unit were associated with making methamphetamine. However, police have not confirmed this information.

The person who discovered the items called Bal Harbour Police.

When officers responded and examined the unit, they immediately shut everything down on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building.

Crews worked to evacuate the three floors out of an abundance of caution.

“We got evacuated. I got a phone call that said they’re evacuating the floors, three floors, ‘please come down,’ and I just ran out,” said Marie Miller, who lives on the 14th floor.

Bal Harbour Police has requested the Miami-Dade Police Bomb Squad to respond due to the volatility of the materials found in the unit.

At around 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured firefighters on the ground and several MDFR vehicles parked near the condominium. Firefighters were seen wheeling a stretcher inside the building, but no injuries have been reported.

“It happens. It can happen in any building, any population, anywhere,” said Miller. “It just so happens somebody was doing something they’re not supposed to be doing, and thank God, they’re making sure that everything is OK, and that they can get the stuff out safely, and we’ll be back in shortly.”

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the scene.

Monday night, investigators confirmed there is no fear of an explosive situation at the building, but they do need to secure search warrants before they can go in and secure the area.

The heavy police presence and rescue vehicles outside of the building led to traffic congestion. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

