Police chase involving robbery suspects ends in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cross-county chase involving two robbery suspects came to an end in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police say the incident started in Pembroke Pines, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police assisted Pembroke Pines Police in pursuing the vehicle as it traveled into Miami-Dade County.

7News cameras filmed a white car with its doors open at Northwest 74th Street between 18th and 19th Avenue.

A woman who was inside of the car spoke to investigators at the scene.

A few blocks away on Northwest 72nd Street, an SUV could be seen stopped near train tracks.

It’s unclear if both scenes are connected.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

