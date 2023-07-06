MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended when a car crashed into a tree in Medley, Thursday morning.

According to Medley Police, a police officer from Doral requested help in capturing the driver of a stolen vehicle after a chase began in Doral just before 7:30 a.m.

When the criminal fled the scene, they nearly hit the Doral officer.

The crash finally came to an end on Northwest 116th Way and 102nd Avenue after the driver collided with a tree on the median of the street.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the Medley Police Department is investigating the crash while the Doral Police Department is investigating the incident prior to the collision.

It remains unknown if the driver was arrested.

