SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed chase on State Road 874 ended in the arrest of a suspect after the driver refused to stop for police. The suspect crashed into a car on the northbound lanes of the Don Shula Expressway and as authorities continue their investigation lane closures are causing heavy delays.

7News cameras were able to capture video footage of the chase and the suspect being taken into custody. In the video, the suspect can be seen with his hands behind his back and surrounded by police.

The reason for the chase remains unclear, but 7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for more information about the incident.

As a result of this incident, three right lanes of the highway have been blocked off by police officers.

It is unknown how long the Don Shula Expressway will remain closed to traffic or when more details about the incident will be released. The public is advised to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

