As the investigation into the fatal bike crash on eastbound lanes of the Rickenbacker Causeway develop, officials said, a 14-year-old was driving an ATV with a passenger when they hit a bicyclist.

Investigators said the 54-year-old bicyclist was riding his bike along the William Powell Bridge section of the causeway, Friday night when he was struck by the electric dirt bike, operated by two minors, around 8:20 p.m.

The bicyclist, later identified as Fabian Moses, was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

One of the minors on the ATV was also taken to the hospital with facial injuries.

Officers said charges are pending.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.